CRESCENT CITY — The town-wide recycling program will take place this Thursday, Sept. 16, in Crescent City. This is a free program in which residents can put their recyclables to the curbside to have them picked up. If you haven’t taken part in the program before, you should call Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling at 217-379-3309 or Kim Rabe at 815-683-2613 to be added to the route. If you must leave a message, be sure to leave your address. Items should be to the curbside by 7 a.m. to insure pick-up.
Currently, the items accepted are: Nos. 1 and 2 plastics, which should be rinsed and flattened if possible; tin cans and aluminum cans, also rinsed and flattened if possible (and bagged separately), and newspapers, which need to be bundled so they do not get wet. Recycle bags are preferred, but if you must use another type of bag, clear or white bags work best. It also helps if you mark the bag as to what the contents are.
No reimbursement is given for the recyclables – this is a service provided by CID&R for its Crescent City garbage customers.