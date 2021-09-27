Grace Wright, a Covington High School senior, has been selected as a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to information provided.
She is one of 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalist must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalist are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalist will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.
Ethan Dixon, also a Covington High School senior, was recognized as a commended student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of approximately 34,000 students receiving this honor. Although he will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition.
Test scores on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) qualified both students for the 2022 competition.