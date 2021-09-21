It was a busy week for the Covington soccer teams as the girls’ team played three games, winning two of them, and the boys played four, including two in their own tournament, winning a pair of contests.
The girls’ team opened at Benton Central and took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Eliza Holycross, but the more experienced Bison responded in the second half with three of their own to win 3-1 as the Trojans could not regain control of the contest after the intermission.
The team then traveled to Western Boone and came away with a 1-0 win on a shot by Erica Estes with an assist from Holycross on a corner kick as the defense rose up to keep the Stars off the board.
Covington had their third road game of the week at North Putnam and had their best offensive performance of the season, getting the first hat trick for the girls’ team in school history.
Late in the first half, Lexi Slider struck from over 20 yards out for her first goal of the season off an assist from Emily Holycross.
That was followed in the second half by three goals from Isabella Lynch, with three players each assisting her on one of the goals.
Assists went to Emily and Eliza Holycross and Bernadette Goeppner with Karma Kingrey contributing seven saves to keep the Cougars out of the goal.
The Covington boys’ team started out hosting South Vermillion and dropping that contest 3-2 as the Trojan defense allowed the Wildcats to boom long shots over the heads of the defenders while the offense was struggling to finish.
Next up was Western Boone with the Trojans coming out on top 4-3 as they had to repeatedly come from behind to take the win.
Scoring for Covington was Bradley Lewsader with two goals and Joel Holycross and Austin Stein getting one each.
On Saturday, it was the 20th annual Covington Invitation with Faith Christian, Frankfort and West Vigo competing with the Trojans.
Covington defeated West Vigo 3-1 in the opening game with Lewsader, Shea Springer and Stein getting the goals.
Faith Christian then beat Frankfort 3-1 mean the consolation game was between West Vigo and Frankfort with the Vikings overcoming the Hotdogs 4-2.
In the championship game, Faith Christian scored with35 minutes gone, but Covington got a goal from Kolten Haymaker off an assist from Springer with 36 seconds left in the half to go into the break tied at one-apiece.
The second half saw the Eagles score twice in eight minutes to lead 3-1 with the Trojans getting opportunities to score, but being unable to convert, to fall by that same tally.
Boys’ coach Brennan Crose commented on the week by saying, “We are going through a learning curve where we have four games in five or six days. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we are improving.”
For the season, the Covington girls are 3-3 while the boys are 4-7-1.