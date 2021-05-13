The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for its monthly meeting May 10. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines.
Recognizing that the 2020-21 school year has been like no other, the board approved a year-end stipend in the amount of $1,250 for eligible certified and non-certified staff members. The stipend is to be distributed on the final pay schedule of May.
ESSER II funds will be utilized for the stipends.
“Daily I am honored to have the opportunity to watch our instructional and support staff members in action,” said CCSC Superintendent Kevin Smith.
“The committee focus to excellence that each member of our ICT team provides around ensuring the positive and effective growth of our children is simply excellent. With the challenges faced this year, leading to added work and change in scope-of-work, the board wanted to reward our staff with the stipend. Each and every member of our team is appreciated and loved. I am so very, very proud of them.”
During the business portion of the agenda, the board:
— approved the following hires: Becky Story, Food Services supervisor; Trisha Edwards, MOHM Special Education instructor (2021-22); Lisa Hauck, CES instructor (2021-22); Leslie Sebastian, CHS English instructor (2021-22); Evan Morgan, CMS instructor/basketball coach (2021-22); Jill Coffing WRSSC director; Cindie Holliday, CES maternity leave (2021-22)/Summer School (2021); Cari Sowers, CES IREAD Summer School instructor (2021); Katie Badger, CES Summer School instructor (2021); Shelley Lancaster, CES Summer School instructor (2021); Jodi Snyder, CES Summer School instructor (2021); Jenny Slider, CMS Summer School instructor (2021); Sarah Martin, CMS Summer School instructor (2021); Mikaela Girdler, CHS Summer School instructor (2021); Corey Smaltz, Summer School bus driver (2021); Jared Brothers, Summer School bus driver (2021); Amanda Zordan, CTE bus driver.
— approved the following transfer: Meghan Hall, Special Education (MI) Resource Room instructor (2021-22)
— approved the following retirements: Lori Foley, Food Services supervisor; Donette Lake, Food Services
— accepted the following resignations: Shawn Busick, CHS instructor/basketball coach; Mandy Short, CMS instructor; Brittany Russell, CMS instructor; Amanda Zordan, CTB bus driver; Katie Badger, CES interim instructional aide; Tyler Campbell, CHS instructor/football coach; Candy Lewis, WRSSC school psychologist
— approved the following maternity leave: Chelsea Taylor, CES instructor
— received an updated regarding buildings and grounds projects from Mike Howard
— Approved three requests for out-of-district student transfers
— approved a proposal to change the final student day to May 26, while providing professional development for staff members on May 27 and May 28. This aligns with approval of the Indiana State Board of Education’s approval of the school corporation’s flexibility waiver request, allowing utilization of instructional minutes for the 2020-21 school year, when measuring student instructional time
— approved a resolution updating the school corporation’s rainy-day fund procedure
— approved the addition of one year to the contracts of the following administrators: Alison Karrfalt, Covington High School principal; Michelle Beck, Covington Elementary principal; Ryan Sowers, Covington Middle School principal; Trent McCormick, Covington athletic director
— accepted a recommendation allow Vicki Jones, school corporation treasurer, to utilize the tax refund exchange and compliance system (TRECS) when attempting to collect past due textbook rental fees
— approved and accepted the low bid of Danville Flooring to replace hallway carpet at the elementary and high school (upstairs) facilities
— approved a proposal from John Karrfalt, technology director, for the replacement of 100 Chromebooks in the third, sixth and ninth grades
– approved the acceptance of a $5,000 donation from the Covington Music Boosters to be used for the purchase of an equipment trailer
— provided approval to the superintendent to conduct a cost feasibility analysis around the possible use of a third-party food services provider
— learned that the school corporation is proceeding forward with preparations for the 2021-22 school year with a focus on returning to a near-regular operating plan. Only slight adjustments are anticipated for the fall.
— learned that the 2021 Covington High School graduation will be at 6 p.m. May 29.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is set for June 14. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Thank you for your support of our children and of the Covington School - Community.