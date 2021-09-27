Covington Nursery School will conduct 9th Annual Halloween 5K/10K
Covington Nursery School will conduct it’s Annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run at 9 a.m. Oct. 30, according to a news release.
This fundraiser will take place on the beautiful Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field. The event is a fun, yet competitive, chip timed race. It is family friendly encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages. Costumes are encouraged.
Registration forms can be found at CentreBank, The Fountain Trust Company, Covington County Market, Covington Public Library, and Maxx Fitness or register online by searching the race on active.com. There is a fee.
Covington Nursery School, a non-profit organization, has been providing early childhood education to 3 and 4 year olds since 1974. The school depends solely on low cost tuition and fundraisers. For more information find the race on Facebook or call Jenny at 765-413-0063.