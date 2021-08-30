Covington High School’s Homecoming activities will take place Sept. 8 and Sept. 10.
On Sept. 8 there will be a powderpuff game at 6 p.m. with a pep session and bonfire at the complex.
On Sept. 10 there will be a rally at the square at 2:30 p.m. Activities will include Kiss the Pig, a hog roast at 5 p.m. at the park, the parade at 5 p.m. the football game at 7 p.m. against Fountain Central and the float contest.
The parade lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. All enter through the Fourth Street gate and o to their designated spots. The parade leaves at 5 p.m. after the float judging. Convoy takes Fifth Street to Jefferson turns right on Fourth Street and goes back to the park. Student Council members will be directing.
The parade order is fire, cheerleaders, band, senior float, attendants, junior float, attendants, sophomore float, attendants, freshman float, attendants, parade entries and police.
To sign up for the parade contact high school staff at 765-793-2286.