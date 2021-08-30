The Covington football could not have asked for a much better start than the one they got against Parke Heritage when they hosted the Wolves on Friday night.
Three plays into the first possession by the visitors saw Duncan Keller pick off a pass for the Trojans and that turnover led to an 8-play drive that put Covington up 6-0 with just over three minutes gone in the contest.
In that possession, quarterback Alan Karrfalt threw to Dane Gerling and Savion Waddell with runs by himself and Gerling.
Parke Heritage got the ball and began to drive, but Trece Claypool and Landon Lazzell forced a fumble the Trojans recovered.
The next Covington drive ended in a punt, but the Wolves fumbled the return and the hosts got the ball back.
Four plays later, Karrfalt threw to Keller to make it 12-0 with 3:25 left in the first quarter.
The game then flipped to the Wolves and it all started with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Christian Johnson to Nas McNeal to halve the margin in under a minute.
Covington went three-and-out, punted and saw Parke Heritage get a good return that led to a four-play drive that put the Wolves up 14-12 when Johnson threw to Anthony Wood for a two-point conversion.
On the next Trojan drive a bad snap from center – one of several on the night – turned the ball over to Parke Heritage and the visitors took one play, a 45-yard pass from Johnson, to lead 20-12.
That was 20 unanswered points in three-and-a-half minutes for the Wolves.
For the next couple of Covington possessions, incompletions plagued the team, but at least some credit for that goes to the players in the Parke Heritage secondary according head coach Brian Moore.
“Our secondary played really well tonight,” he said. “We knew that “2” (Karrfalt) would scramble and get open with time to throw so we had to stay with the receivers and we did that. I think that was the difference in the game.”
It was still 20-12 at the halftime intermission with Covington getting the ball to start the third quarter, but a bad snap on 4th-and-two turned the ball over on downs.
Johnson took two plays, capped by a 43-yard toss to put the Wolves up 26-12 with less than 90 seconds gone in the period.
The visitors would go on to shut out the Trojans for the remainder of the contest while adding two more touchdowns to make the final score 40-12.
“Mistakes and turnovers were the difference tonight,” Travis Brown the Covington head coach said. “You can’t do that against a good time – and Parke Heritage is a good team – and expect to win.”
Brown said that after the early Trojan scores that the Wolves changed their defense, particularly in the second half.
“They don’t make mistakes and are a very disciplined defense,” he explained. “We just couldn’t get going after that.”
The following morning, after Brown had looked that the video of the game, he was more upbeat.
“We did a lot of good things,” he said. “We ran the right routes, put people in the right places, but they simply made more plays than we did. I’m disappointed but not as unhappy as I was last night.”