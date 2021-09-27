Covington volleyball coach Jen Sutherlin realized a few years ago that for her team to be able to make a deep post-season run, the squad would have to improve their regular season scheduled by adding matches with larger schools.
One of those that she added was Terre Haute North, a 4A school, that visited Covington on Monday and pushed the host Trojans to the limit.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the first game that was tied at 11-all before Covington opened a three-point lead at 16-13 only to see the Braves fight back and tie the contest at 21-each.
The Trojans responded by taking four of the final five points to win game one 25-22.
The second game also was close as Covington took a small one-point lead at 6-5 and slowly stretched it to three at 11-8 and then five at 15-10 before coasting to at 25-16 win to lead two games to none.
“I know some of those [TH North] girls from club,” said Sutherlin, “and I knew from the looks in their eyes they weren’t going to quit.”
Covington seemed as if they might sweep the Braves at the Trojans opened leads of 11-5 and 15-10 before the visitors began to make a comeback.
It was 18-15, 22-19 and then tied at 22-all which caused Sutherlin to call a timeout, but while the Trojans got the ensuing point, Terre Haute North grabbed the next three to win 25-23.
Game four was even closer than the others with the teams tied at 22-all, 23-all and 24-all before the Braves won the last two points to tie the match at two games apiece with a 26-24 win.
The decisive fifth game saw Covington fall behind 2-3, 4-6 and 5-7 before going on a 5-1 spurt to take a 10-8 lead.
Terre Haute North eventually tied the game at 12-all and 13-all before Covington took two points in a row to win 15-13 to reverse, according to Sutherlin, a 3-2 loss ending in a 15-13 game on the Braves’ home floor last season.
“We did what we wanted in the first two games,” Sutherlin said, “but they came out and made adjustments in games three and four.”
Sutherlin said she liked the aggressiveness of her team both in their general play and in their serving, saying the players were attacking the zones on the serves.
At times in the games, the Trojans did something they rarely did last season, namely giving up runs of four points or more to an opponent.
Asked why, Sutherlin said, “We overthink out there. We try to be too creative instead of going for the simple reaction play.”
She summed things up by saying, “We were aggressive on offense, sloppy on defense, but it was a good win for us.”