The Covington football team traveled to North Vermillion on Friday, jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on to win a Wabash River Conference game by the score of 60-40.
In interviews after the contest concluded with the head coaches from both teams, it was hard to tell the winning from the losing coach as both gave credit to their teams offensively yet with each saying they should not have given up as many points as they did defensively.
Travis Brown, the Trojan mentor, explained the play of his team by saying, “We obviously moved the ball with [quarterback] Alan [Karrfalt] making some good decisions, but defensively we knew we’d struggle because we aren’t trusting our reads – the things the coaches have pointed out. We have to get better at that.”
The start of the game bothered Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree who said, “You can’t get behind 28 points and then start to play. We’ve got to figure things out earlier in the game. We did some things we wanted to do, but we still have work to do.”
Covington scored on four of their first five possessions behind the throwing of Karrfalt, the catches by Duncan Keller, Savion Waddell and Dane Gerling and running by Karrfalt, Gerling and Neil Ellmore to take that 28-0 lead as the clock ran out in the first quarter.
In that span, the Falcons punted once, turned the ball over on downs twice and saw Ellmore pick off an errant pass for the Trojans.
North Vermillion got on the board on their first possession of the second period, going 74 yards in twelve plays thanks to runs by quarterback Jerome White and running back Jon Martin to go with passes to Carter Edney and Landon Naylor to make it 28-8.
From that point on, much of the game saw the teams trade touchdowns.
Covington scored on a 30-yard pass to Keller only to see White run in from three yards out to make it 36-14 at the halftime intermission.
The third quarter picked up where the first half ended as North Vermillion got the ball first and used four plays capped off by a 30-yard run by White to score to make it 36-22 after he threw to Dalton Thomas for a two-point conversion.
Covington tried to respond, running 14 plays that chewed up over three minutes but came up empty on fourth down.
No one scored again until late in the third period when Luke Hanson tackled White in the endzone for a safety and a 38-22 score that was followed up a minute later by a Trojan touchdown on a 48-yard run by Karrfalt that made it 44-22 with 24 seconds left in the period.
The Trojans pushed their lead higher in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as Karrfalt threw to Gerling and then to Waddell for the two-point conversion for a 52-22 score.
North Vermillion quickly responded with the Naylor and Martin doing most of the carrying before White scored from seven yards out for a 52-28 total.
After a Trojan punt on their next possession, the Falcons made the biggest play of the night when White threw to Naylor for an 85-yard completion and a 52-34 score.
Naylor then ended the ensuing Covington drive with a pick, but the Trojans got the ball back on an interception of their own, this one from Wyatt Martin.
Covington put their last points on the board on a 52-yard pass to Gerling and then North Vermillion ended the game with a nine-play scoring drive that included a 24-yard pass to Cody Tryon for a final score of 60-40.
In a side note, those 100 points were the second highest in the WRC on the night as that total was exceeded by the 104 points scored in a 61-43 loss by South Vermillion to Bismarck-Henning.
Covington is scheduled to play Fountain Central on Friday with Brown saying that he wants to see his team become more aggressive on defense while the Falcons face traditional powerhouse Linton-Stockton in a contest that Crabtree said will require his team to continue to improve in the upcoming week.