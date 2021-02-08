The Wabash River Conference game between the Covington Trojans and the Fountain Central Mustangs used to open the season for both teams – a contest that has been moved later in the season to the appreciation of all involved.
On Thursday night, Covington traveled to face the Mustangs and came away with 60-57 win that saw both teams play near the peak of their ability.
As is usual in good rivalry matchups, the lead repeatedly changed from one to the other and back again.
In this contest, the lead unofficially traded hands twelve times in the span of a 32-minute game that also saw six ties.
Fountain Central opened a 4-0 lead as Covington could not buy a basket in the first four minutes, but the Trojan defense kept their hosts close.
Alan Karrfalt, who scored 19 points on the night in what Covington coach Shaun Busick believes is a career high for the junior, got things going for the visitors by hitting a three-pointer.
Logan Pinkerton gave the Trojans their first lead of the game about 30 seconds later on a lay-up off a feed from Karrfalt. Mason Larkin hit two free throws to retake the lead for the Mustangs, but Covington got it right back on a trey from freshman Drew Busick followed by a lay-up from Karrfalt.
A minute later Neil Ellmore added a basket for a six-point Trojan lead, but Carson Eberly cut the margin in half with a three-pointer shortly before the buzzer that made it 12-9 in favor of the visitors going into the second quarter.
Andrew Shabi opened that period with a trey that tied the game at a dozen apiece, but moments later Pinkerton put Covington back on top with a pair of free throws and then added a lay-up.
Carter Merryman drained a trey for Fountain Central to pull within one and then Eberly put the Mustangs one up with a basket only to see Busick make his second three-pointer of the night for a 19-17 lead. It lasted only 45 seconds until Shabi hit his second trey of the night and then Cody Linville stretched it to three points with a lay-up.
Calvin Springer tied it up for Covington with the Trojans’ fourth trey of the night, only to see Will Harmon hit a jumper to put the Mustangs up 24-22 with three minutes left in the half.
After a Karrfalt free throw pulled the visitors within one, Merryman made the last bucket of the half to give the hosts a 26-23 lead at the intermission. Covington hit the opening basket in the third quarter, but Harmon made his second trey to push the Mustang lead to four.
The Trojans scored seven points in a row to go up 32-29 before Linville tied the game on an old-fashioned three-point play.
Busick followed up by hitting a pair of treys for Covington, his third and fourth of the night, to give the Trojans a 38-32 lead midway through the third quarter. Shabi drained the sixth trey of the game for Fountain Central, but Karrfalt replied with the seventh one for the Trojans.
Shabi would go on to hit his fourth trey of the game to pull the hosts within two at 41-39 and then the teams traded baskets and free throws that allowed Covington to lead 45-40 going into the final eight minutes. Duncan Keller opened the fourth quarter with a jumper for the Trojans, but Larkin came right back with a trey, Harmon made a lay-up and Eberly made both one-and-one free throws to tie the contest at 47-all with 4:23 left.
Once again, the teams traded baskets twice in a row, but one of those was a trey for the Trojans for a 52-51 lead only to see Harmon hit a trey for a 54-52 Mustang lead. A free throw by Ellmore, a steal and lay-up by Karrfalt and another free throw by Pinkerton gave Covington a 56-54 lead with 43 seconds left, but Eberly fed Larkin for the tenth three-pointer in the game for the Mustangs to put the hosts up by one with 28 seconds left.
Keller then drove and kicked out to Karrfalt for the ninth Trojan trey with 15 seconds left that made the score 59-57 in favor of the visitors.
With ten seconds left, Fountain Central called a timeout and when they returned to the floor, they headed for their offensive end with the hope of tying with a two or winning with a trey, but instead Karrfalt stole the ball, drew a foul and made one free throw for a 60-57 lead.
He missed the second one but Keller rebounded for the Trojans and the clock ran out.
Fountain Central head coach Phil Shabi was disappointed with the outcome, noting that his team is 1-4 in close games.
“They made one more play,” he explained. “We just needed one more rebound, one less turnover or one more stop, but we didn’t get them.”
Shabi said his team had prepared to play against the Covington zone and the team went 10-for-20 from three-point range, a result he said he thought would have been enough for a win in most games.
He closed by saying, “We’re improving, but losing close games is getting old.”
Covington coach Busick said the game came down to two words “Alan Karrfalt” and then he went on to give the game line for his guard.
“He had 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals,” the coach exclaimed, “and the eight steals are one more than we had turnovers in the game. It was the best I’ve ever seen him play. He was tough and aggressive out there.”
The Trojans have found another scorer in Drew Busick as the freshman had grown in confidence and now has the trust of his older teammates, but coach Busick says his team needs more.
“We’ve lost a couple of players – one to injury and one to other things – and I’m looking at the JV for another player for the sectional,” he said. “We need a little more help.”
As Busick was wrapping up his comments, he spotted Karrfalt coming out of the dressing room and said, “Here’s the guy you need to talk to.”
Karrfalt described his big game as “fun” but when pressed for more, he said he was inspired by playing in a rivalry game where he displayed his enthusiasm with fist pumps and hand slaps throughout.
The Trojans are idle until they host Seeger on February 12 while Fountain Central next plays at South Newton two days after facing Covington.