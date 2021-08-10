On behalf of the Covington Community Foundation, Dale White, CEO recently awarded a $10,000 check to the City of Covington for a new sand volleyball court in the Covington City Park, according to information from the foundation.
The grant was made in response to the five-year master park plan, which through a survey, indicated that sand volleyball ranked as a top priority for students at Covington Middle School and Covington High School.
The Covington High School Volleyball team has brought much attention to Covington in recent years through their successful sectional and regional performances. The girls’ volleyball team is coached by Covington alum, Jennifer Lewis Sutherlin
According to Covington Mayor Brad Crain, “The sand court will be placed immediately west of the new basketball courts. Lighting is being installed to allow for evening and night play. Crain anticipates this project breaking ground within the next few weeks. The circle drive will be demolished, on the westernmost side, to make room for the court, however new asphalt will be installed to keep the drive, for traffic flow and access to parking in the west field, during soccer season.White closes by saying, “It’s a pleasure for the Foundation to provide this added amenity to the Covington City Park. The Park Board and our city leaders are doing a fabulous job in making our park a popular destination for our citizens and for those from outside our community.”
Covington Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Covington, Indiana.