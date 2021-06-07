The Covington Youth Baseball League is a recent recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Covington Community Foundation for upgrades to its concession stand, according to information from the foundation.
According to Scott Holycross, President of the Covington Youth Baseball League, “This is a tremendous blessing to our league. Not only is most of our equipment old, but the growth of the league is placing a strain on the equipment’s ability to function properly. In the past 5 years our league has grown from 161 participants to nearly 220. The revenue from the concession stand, during the regular season and weekend tournaments, helps to keep the cost lower for our participants and assists in providing funding to maintain our fields.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “It is always a pleasure to award grants to the Covington Youth Baseball League. Since 1952 the Covington Youth Baseball League has been teaching kids the importance of teamwork, patience, competition, learning to make friends outside of school and much, much more. We look forward to them providing another 70 years of service to the Covington community.