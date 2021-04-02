Covington Christian School proudly recognizes the following students for earning Academic Honor Roll for the third quarter, according to information from the school.
A/B Honor Roll: Rayna Galloway, Landon Claypool, Gavin Galloway, MJ Harkleroad, Adelaide Klinger, Lilian Phillips, Evie Pettit, Zarah Bain, Jason Brothers, Ian Claypool, Wriglie Galloway, Alex Hart, Jasmine Spiering, Vida Pettit, Carl Ingram, Caleb Newby, Eliza Wilderman, Sarah Woodrow, Liam Wilderman
All A Honor Roll: Addilyn Anderson, Gannon Bechtold, Owen Harkleroad, Madison Medlin, Grady Ricketts, Ellie Brothers, Grace Keele, Paxton Taylor, Jaylyn Miller, Ella Woodrow, Naiya Woodrow