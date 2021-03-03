Hoosiers ages 50-59 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Appointments can be scheduled online at ourshot.in.gov on your computer or smartphone (use Chrome or Firefox as your browser). You’ll find nearly 400 vaccination locations around the state.
The Jasper County Health Department is currently administering vaccine shots to county residents ages 60 and above at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds. Licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact are also eligible for the vaccine.
Over 3,600 shots have been given by the county health department since January. Health officials expect to give another 740 this week, including 40 residents who had to reschedule due to the recent snow storm.
Shots at the county clinic are for Indiana residents only at this time. Thirty shots were given to people from out of state and “the state wants to put a cap on that,” county officials said.
Meanwhile, statewide the IDH has announced the creation of three mass vaccination clinics, listed below. You can use the search feature at ourshot.in.gov to easily find these locations by their ZIP codes.
• March 5 – 7, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Indianapolis Motor Speedway 4790 W. 16th St., Tunnel #2, Indianapolis, IN 46222
• March 12 – 13, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Ivy Tech Community College 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172
• March 26 – 27, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. University of Notre Dame, Compton Family Ice Arena 100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, IN 46556
You can also call 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., EST, daily and a representative will schedule an appointment for you.
Here are some facts you should know:
• The vaccine is available at no cost but bring your insurance card if you have one.
• If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.
• You’ll need to show proof of eligibility at your appointment.
• If you make an appointment for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you will need a second dose to be fully vaccinated. This will be scheduled at the time of your first shot. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.