There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25-28, at the Reynolds Parking Lot, 401 W. Second St., Reynolds. Walk-ins welcome, appointments recommended. The clinic will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Must be 18 and older to receive J&J vaccine. Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 12 to 17.
WESTFALL: Indiana Grazing School coming to Clinton County
SCHROEDER: Everyday handling of packaged food and fresh produce
Events at the Monticello-Union Township Library
Wolcott couple offers cleaning service for cancer patients during COVID
BOB AT THE MOVIES: 'Wrath of Man' too convoluted, out of whack to fully enjoy
Monon Food Fest returns after forced year off
Wheatfield woman charged with meth possession
Jasper County Arrest Log for May 12-18
Wheatfield men charged with beating, strangling another man
Man wanted in Indiana house fire arrested after fiery Illinois crash
Deployed Army officer surprises son at final home track meet
Jasper County Arrest Log for May 5-11
Newton County arrests
A Life Remembered | PBL student who succumbed to virus was 'outgoing, caring, joyful'
Purdue Student Farm offers vegetable season pass
Illinois writer questions City of Watseka