There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25-28, at the Reynolds Parking Lot, 401 W. Second St., Reynolds. Walk-ins welcome, appointments recommended. The clinic will be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Must be 18 and older to receive J&J vaccine. Pfizer vaccine will be available for children ages 12 to 17.

