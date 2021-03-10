By a special White House Executive Order, the Healthcare.gov Marketplace was reopened from Feb. 15 to May 15, according to information provided. This special enrollment period will allow hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers access to comprehensive healthcare insurance without waiting for later enrollment opportunities. Even better, the majority of Hoosiers that apply will qualify for reduced premium costs that may make a Marketplace plan a very affordable option. Overwhelmed, confused or frustrated with getting insured? Covering Kids & Families (CKF) of Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana (CAPWI) is here to help.
Since 2019, CKF of CAPWI has been helping Hoosiers get and keep healthcare coverage. Certified Indiana Navigators are a free, expert resource for Hoosiers exploring health insurance options for themselves and their loved ones. CKF Navigators guide, assist and support consumers every step of the way from application to coverage. We also assist in deciding if a Marketplace plan, Medicaid, the Healthy Indiana Plan, Children’s Health Insurance Program, Hoosier Healthwise or other option is the best fit for you.
Now, with hundreds of thousands across Indiana experiencing unemployment, loss of income and the loss of health insurance through their employer, CKF is here to help Hoosier neighbors through this unprecedented time. Hoosiers need healthcare coverage to get healthy and stay healthy throughout this crisis and beyond.
Wherever you live in Indiana, CKF Navigators can help you sign up for healthcare coverage. Virtual appointments with a certified Indiana Navigator are available statewide.
CKF offers assistance with a wide variety of coverage options. If a person is not sure what he or she needs or which programs they qualify for, the program staff will help them figure that out. Many Hoosiers’ life circumstances have changed, and staff will make sure people know what the choices are.
Appointments with CKF are easy to make. Just visit us at www.ckfindiana.org or call us at 1-888-975-4CKF, and we will get you started on your path to coverage.
Contact Covering Kids & Families today to learn more about how we are helping Hoosiers get covered and stay covered . . . now and into the future. Interested in becoming a part of our efforts? Contact Elaina Smith, Healthcare Navigator, at esmith@capwi.org.
All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran. Visit our website at www.capwi.org for information about services offered by Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana.