VALPARAISO — Covenant Christian’s track athletes acquitted themselves well at the Bearcat Invitational hosted by Wheeler High School last Saturday.
The Knights’ girls team finished fifth overall out of 10 teams, just a few points away from third place. Individual excellence abounded, however, as there were four individual event winners from CCHS between the boys and the girls.
The girls were led by standout Gabbi Zeilenga, who scored 34 points for the Lady Knights. Zeilenga took firsts in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles with times of 16.91 and 50.21 seconds, respectively. Additionally, she placed second in the high jump and third in the long jump.
Her performances earned her the MVP title for the meet.
Morgan Schaafsma took top honors with a discus throw of 95 feet, 9 inches and Jonah Ingram finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.