DeMOTTE – In its first season of existence, the girls’ cross-country team of Covenant Christian is showing that it is a team to be noticed.
In prior years, CCHS has fielded an individual female runner or two but has never had a full-fledged-team.
The team of is made up of five multi-sport athletes. All five are concurrently running for the team with three of them also playing volleyball and the other two playing soccer for the 94-student school.
The ladies recently won the Tri-County Invitational with four of the five runners placing among the top 10 finishers overall. Gabbi Zeilenga was fourth, Sophie Bakker was fifth, Claire Bakker was eighth and Abbey Talerek was ninth. Hannah Frump bubbled just under, finishing in 11th.
The CC girls also competed on Saturday, Sept. 18, in the always tough New Prairie Invitational where they finished one place away from the trophies in sixth in the 1A schools’ race.
Zeilenga finished 13th and Sophie Bakker was 15th out of 193 runners. Both earned a medal for their efforts.
The boys at the school have been led by Jonah Ingram, who finished first overall at TC and 11th at New Prairie, earning medals for both.