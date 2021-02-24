DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian High School recently honored five seniors for their contributions to the Knights boys’ basketball program.
Honored were players Isaac Alblas, Rhett Laud, Matteo Rossi and Jackson Wondaal, as well as mascot DJ Richmond.
Isaac Alblas is the son of Jim an Suzie Alblas and is the youngest of four. His three older siblings, David, Alex and Dom, also played basketball in high school. Alblas has played both basketball and soccer for all four years of high school. He plans to attend Indiana State University to study Sports Management and coaching.
Rhett Laud is the son of Dave and Staci Laud. His only sister, Rubi, is a junior at CCHS. He has played basketball and baseball since he was a freshman, and also played soccer during the last two years. Laud plans on attending Trine University to major in Mechanical Engineering.
Matteo Rossi transferred to CCHS before his junior year and has played both basketball and soccer. He plans on attending Purdue Northwest to major in either engineering or architecture.
Jackson Wondaal transferred to CCHS for his senior year from rival Illiana Christian. Wondaal plans to attend Purdue Northwest to study business.
Douglas Richmond, better known as DJ, has been the one and only mascot in the school’s history. In fact, it was his idea to start the program after talking to one of his cousins who had done the same at their school. Richmond is the son of Todd and Lorie Richmond and plans to major in Youth Ministry at Olivet Nazarene University.