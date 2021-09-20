WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. — Joel and Robin Waling of Williamsport announce the engagement of their daughter Courtney Jean Waling of Williamsport to Robert Lee Hutchison of West Lafayette.
He is the son of Steve Hutchison and the late Lisa Hutchison of West Lafayette.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Benton Central High School and is currently employed at Ceres Solutions in Boswell.
The groom-elect is a 2007 William Henry Harrison High School graduate, who is currently employed by Wabash National in Lafayette.
An October 2021 wedding is planned.