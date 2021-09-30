In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Jasper County Courthouse I gathered this information to share at our Jasper County Historical Society’s September meeting, and I thought I would share it with a larger audience.
It is you who may want to participate in the activities this fall honoring our remarkable 1896 Jasper County Courthouse on a structure that is venerated and respected by being on the National Register of Historic Places.
Our small committee of Kendell Culp, Kara Fishburn, Dana Pampel, Paul Norwine, Carrie Misch and I have planned some events to encourage Jasper County residents to join in the celebration. The first two events are a photograph competition and a student art competition.
Last July, the 125th Anniversary Photography competition for all ages of Jasper County residents was announced. Photographs “inspired by the Jasper County Courthouse” can be black and white, color or altered photographs.
One photograph may be entered by each competitor by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 in the Jasper County Clerk’s Office. It must be an original 8-inch by 10-inch photo taken by the Jasper County resident and framed. The winners will be announced on Oct. 15 at a celebration event and displayed on Nov. 12 at the Courthouse.
In August, the Jasper County Courthouse 125th Anniversary Student Art Competition guidelines were sent to 14 art teachers in the Jasper County area who have Jasper County resident students. The students must live in Jasper County and It is open to students in kindergarten through high school seniors (or are home schooled). They may enter their 2-D or 3-D art, again “inspired by the Jasper County Courthouse.” There are four categories of school age groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and high school. This art is due at the Jasper County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Guidelines are available at the Rensselaer Public Library and through the art teachers. This art work will be displayed on Friday, Nov. 12 in the Jasper County Courthouse.
Recently at the Little Cousin Jasper Festival, participants from Jasper County Courthouse and Rensselaer Fire Department served as grand marshalls for the parade. The Jasper County Courthouse and the Rensselaer Fire Department are 125 years of age.
Present and past County commissioners and council also rode on a parade float. There was a dedication of the updated gazebo and the new digital sign at the northeast corner of the courthouse square after the parade.
On Friday, Oct. 15, a 10 a.m. celebration event will take place on the north steps of the Jasper County Courthouse. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Rensselaer Police Department will provide a Presentation of the Colors with Chris Hasara singing the National Anthem. Speakers include Kendell Culp, Commissioner; John Hill, Pastor; Congressman Jim Baird; Judy Kanne, Jasper County Historian; Judge Michael S. Kanne and Judge James R. Ahler.
Linda Buschman will perform as Lura Halleck, wife of Commissioner Abraham Halleck.
A luncheon will be provided for former and present Jasper County office holders.
My favorite day will occur on Friday, Nov. 12. This is the actual day 125 years ago that the beautiful limestone cornerstone was laid at the northeast corner of the Jasper County Courthouse. The public and school children will be invited into the courthouse this day to visit each office in the building. Each office holder or staff will share the work of that office.
Also, the photographs and student art work will be exhibited. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A brief history of the building will be presented on the north steps.
New lights and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree will be installed in the refurbished gazebo on the west side of the Courthouse Square. In 2022, plans for two new wayfinding signs will be positioned on the Courthouse Square to explain the history of our Jasper County Courthouses and the unique qualities of the present Jasper County Courthouse.
Please put a visit to your Jasper County Courthouse on your calendars this fall. Also, please visit the Jasper County Historical Society Museum on the first and third Saturdays each month for help in research in genealogy or Jasper County history. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Tabetha Heemstra will discuss her restoration of the Nowels House, now McKinley Manor, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum meeting.