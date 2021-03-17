RENSSELAER, Ind. — Needed additional courthouse security and continuing the county jail’s inmate transition program were main points of discussion March 16 by the Jasper County Council.
Sheriff Pat Williamson came before the council looking for additional funds to employ two full-time court security officers instead of just one.
“There was a recent incident in Superior Court and things are changing in terms of our society,” said Williamson. We are seeing it in the courtrooms and in the areas we patrol. When we have violent offenders that come in for court and lose control that creates quite an issue.”
Currently the county’s budget funds one full-time court security officer and three part-time, Williamson requested the council consider bumping that up to two full-time positions and keeping the three part-time spots.
Williamson added that he along with some other agencies are looking at pursuing some grant opportunities to help harden the county’s buildings security-wise, but the grants won’t pay for manpower.
“We need to start thinking about extra security at the courthouse, and I feel the same way about the prosecution’s office,” added Williamson.
His thoughts were echoed by both Jasper County judges. Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey sent a letter of support for extra security to the council, while Circuit Court Judge John Potter spoke directly to the council Tuesday night.
“It’s a different world and I don’t think it will get any better anytime soon,” said Potter. “The need for court security is far more than it was just a few years ago. There is a general lack of respect out there for any kind of authority.”
There was no formal additional request in front of the council to take action on, but council members encouraged Williamson to draw up some numbers and get a request in.
Williamson also asked for additional funding to be made available to continue the drug and mental health program at the jail offered by Dr. Chad Pulver, a psychologist.
“Since the program started in 2018, we have seen a steady drop in arrests each year,” said Williamson. “It is pretty remarkable.”
The sheriff added that grant funding that he’s cover the program is coming to an end soon, but would like to continue the good work Pulver has started.
“We have to continue this,” said Williamson. “We need to help them make better decisions, if we don’t it’s like a revolving door here at the jail.”
Pulver informed the council that with him being onsite at the jail is a major accomplishment for the county because that doesn’t happen in a lot of other places.
“Some of the things we are doing here are things that other larger counties with more resources haven’t figured out how to integrate yet,” said Pulver. “We are there to help determine what the most healthy step is to move forward for each individual that chooses to be a part of our program.”
Like the other issue, there was no formal request for additional funding for the council to act on, but Council President Rein Bontreger said that the council should take a hard look at the money and figure out a way to help.
In other action, the council approved an agreement with NIPSCO that addresses the assessed valuation of the Schahfer Generating Station.
“It settles outstanding issues with previous valuations and addresses concerns related to the shutdown of the coal-fired facilities at the Schahfer Station,” said Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Stephen Eastridge.
JCEDO has been assisting in these conversations since July of 2020.
Kendell Culp, President of the Jasper County Commissioners remarked that he believes it is a good compromise.