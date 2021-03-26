JASPER COUNTY — A public meeting focusing on transportation needs for adults, individuals with disabilities and the general public in rural areas of Indiana will be held Tuesday, March 30 via Zoom.
The Coordinated Transportation Plan input meeting is set for 12-1:30 p.m., EST, on March 30. It is designed for residents of Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties and coordinated by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT is updating its coordinated human services transportation plans for the state’s rural regions. A series of virtual public meetings will be held to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation, as well as listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride and/or operate public, private or human service agency transportation resources.
Meetings will begin with a brief description of research conducted by RLS and Associates on residents’ needs for transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment or any other reason.
An open discussion on gaps in available transportation service and strategies for increasing mobility will be held during the meeting also.
Public, private and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies and individuals who need transportation should attend.
Residents are asked to provide their input through the public survey available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/IndianaTransportation. Paper versions of the survey are available upon request by calling 1-800-684-1458.
For more information, call Christy Champbell with RLS and Associates at 1-800-684-1458 or Brian Jones, program manager at INDOT, at 1-317-426-8541.