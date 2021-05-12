JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Board of Commissioners discussed county bridges and roads during its most recent meeting.
County officials were recently notified that it will receive $818,252.25 in funding from the latest round of Community Crossings Grants. As stipulated by the state, that money will be applied to upgrading county asphalt roads only, though the commissioners were hoping to use some of the money to covert the county’s gravel roads into asphalt.
The county has 350 miles of gravel roads. Officials applied for $1 million in Community Crossings Grants, but got nearly $200,000 less than that.
County officials would still like to slowly convert gravel roads into asphalt in the future.
After a recent inspection of bridges throughout the county, it was determined that six needed attention. One at Kentucky Street over Carpenter Creek in Remington is being fortified with a federal grant. Work on a second near the NIPSCO plant in Wheatfield can be put on hold until work on the solar farm is finished. A third over the Wheatfield ditch would need to be replaced and three others would see mostly rehabilitation work.
The rehab work would require a super-structure replacement on two of the bridges, according to officials with the county highway department. Another over the Iroquois River near Newton County would require a deck overlay.
The commissioners said they would like more information and plan to address the recommendations at their next meeting.
In regards to the future of NIPSCO, Jasper County Economic Development Organization director Steven Eastridge was on hand to announce that the NIPSCO task force is currently updating its comprehensive plan in dealing with the closure of the plant in Wheatfield. The plant is scheduled to close in May of 2023.
COVID restrictions at courthouse
The county health department and the commissioners have decided to ease some restrictions in regards to masks at the courthouse. If an office in the building has a fully vaccinated staff, no masks are required. However, staff members must wear masks when dealing with the public.
How many people can be in an office will be determined by each office supervisor. Judges will also make a final determination in how many people can be in courtrooms.
At the county highway, those driving trucks will be deemed essential workers. If a driver comes in contact with a person with COVID and need to be quarantined, he or she will be allowed to drive a truck if they do so alone. Again, they will be required to wear masks when dealing with the public.