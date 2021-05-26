RENSSELAER, Ind. — After much discussion on different ways to handle the funding request, the Jasper County Council voted on May 18 to appropriate funds for a full-time investigator for the prosecuting attorney’s office to fill the vacant part-time position.
Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Taulman informed the council that his part-time investigator retired in March and it has been a challenge trying to replace him. Taulman requested funds to pay for a $53,000 salary for a new investigator.
The new position request had been discussed and tabled by the Jasper County Commissioners and several council members didn’t want to overstep their roles with their decision.
Councilmember Paul Norwine stated he had a concern of causing turnover in the sheriff’s department with creating this full-time position and preferred that the commissioners make a decision on the position first.
A motion was made and seconded to table the discussion until the council could investigate what funding sources could be available to pay for the salary.
That motion failed as the council decided to move ahead with the appropriation.
“He needs an investigator,” Councilmember Gary Fritts said of Taulman. “He is trying to do his job and we should try to support him the best way we can. If that is what it will take to get a good investigator hired then let’s do it.”
Councilmember Stephen Jordan said he supports hiring a full-time investigator and the source of the funding can be decided on at the next meeting.
All seven council members voted to approve the funding.
“You are basically making a decision for the commissioners,” added Auditor Donya G. Jordan.
Commissioner President Kendall Culp was present at the meeting and said that the county still has a hiring freeze so he doesn’t see it as the council making their decision for them.
Taulman concluded that he won’t hire a full-time investigator without the approval of the commissioners.