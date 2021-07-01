JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County 4-H Awards Night will be held on Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m., CST, at the Community Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
The Jasper County Extension Office will be celebrating the accomplishments of the county’s 10-year 4-H members as well as 4-H scholarship winners. The Farm Bureau Tenure Award winners and the Jasper County 4-H National Award winners will also be honored.
Light refreshments will be served.
Invitations have been mailed to those who will be honored at the event.