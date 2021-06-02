By Jordan Crook
The council considered a proposed mural on the front wall of the Hoopeston Swimming Pool.
The proposed mural would be painted by local artist David Webber and includes various water themes as well as a section aimed at promoting social media engagement.
Webber stated that the designs he had provided the council were preliminary and could be adjusted.
Webber pointed to a section of the mural mock-up he presented the council which features an oversized umbrella with water splashing down the sides.
Webber said he and the pool committee took inspiration for the idea from a series of Instagram posts.
He said the point of that section of the mural was to encourage pool patrons to stop outside the pool and take their photos in front of the umbrella and share the photo on social media.
The committee hopes to utilize social media to promote the pool and draw in more customers throughout the summer.
“Any kind of social media generated for the pool is going to be helpful,” he said.
Webber added that the section of the pool wall dedicated to social media photos could be changed on an annual basis.
“That particular area could be changed every year and keep people engaged with the pool,” he said.
Webber also presented ideas about incorporating the themes of the mural inside the pool building and utilizing one of the other pool wall to create a mural using children’s handprints.
Asked how much the mural would cost, Webber said the pool committee had received a donation of $500 to pay for the mural and that he would do it for that, though Webber said he might just donate that money back to the pool for additional pool supplies. Webber added that there are local kids who would be willing to help with the painting.
Asked about painting supplies for the mural and how well the mural would hold up to exposure to sunlight and weather, Webber said that he would supply his own paint as he only uses the best paints he can get when painting murals and said that the mural he painted on the side of Treasured Roots several years ago have held up quite well against the elements.
The council’s initial reaction to the mural proposal was mixed.
Alderwoman Lourdine Florek, chair of the city’s water committee which oversees the pool, wasn’t in favor of murals being painted on city-owned buildings.
She said the mural proposal had been discussed and prior to the meeting and there wasn’t a consensus on how to proceed with some favoring a single-color, “less is more” approach to the building.
Alderman Jeff Wise recommended that rather than using the entire front of the building for a mural, Webber should instead just focus on one section of it and leave the rest of the building alone.
Florek said she liked Wise’s suggestion.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson was in favor of the mural ideas that Webber presented the council and thought that added a fun element to the swimming pool.
“I think it shows happiness,” Lawson said. “We need some happiness.”
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell said that whenever she sees the pool building the first thing she thinks is that it’s a water department building, not a pool.
“There’s nothing that really signifies that it is a pool and a fun place to be,” she said.
Webber said he understood the concerns raised and agreed that they didn’t want the building to look gaudy.
He said he liked Wise’s suggestion of limiting the mural to one section.
Webber said they could limit it to one corner and see how it goes and what kind of interest it generates.
“I’m willing to donate my time for it,” he said. “I love the pool. I think it’s an asset to the community and I’ll do what I can to keep it going.”
April Jones, a member of the pool committee, spoke up in favor of the mural.
“We have a lot of people who are going to be visiting the pool this summer,” she said. “Social media is huge with adults and children alike and if you have one thing on the corner of a building and people are coming through and it catches their eye and they say ‘let’s get a photo of it’ and post it on social media. We’re trying to grow the attendance at the park and let people know we’re here and the pool’s out here.”
Bill Goodwine, a former city alderman, spoke up and asked why the council felt the need to step in on this matter.
“Why don’t you just let them do their thing?” he asked.
Goodwine pointed to the enthusiasm and effort the pool committee has put into getting the pool reopened for this summer and the work they done promoting it.
“They came to us with all this passion and enthusiasm and it captured my imagination,” he said. “When you just keep cutting everything back on their ideas, how do they maintain their passion and enthusiasm when it’s just ‘no, no, no, no,?’”
Goodwine added that if the council didn’t like the mural after it’s painted, they could easily have it painted over.
“If you don’t like it, they can paint it out next week,” he said. “Why don’t you just let them do it and I’ll volunteer to paint it out if you don’t like it?”
Florek responded to Goodwine by pointing out that the council, during the recent budget session, had proposed giving the funds to operate the pool to the committee to let them run it and the committee turned down the offer.
Since the city retains ownership of the pool, Florek said, it is their responsibility and that includes decisions the one being discussed.
After more discussion, several more members of the audience spoke up in favor of allowing the mural to painted as originally intended.
Joel Bird and Brian Silver both encouraged the council to just let the committee do the mural. Silver added that if Webber couldn’t complete the mural with the $500 that was donated that he would pay the remaining cost.
After further discussion, the remaining council members were asked what they thought about the mural and each said they were in favor of letting the committee proceed with the mural and that it would be a positive addition to the pool.
In a related discussion about the pool, Florek announced that the pool would open on Saturday, though the splash pad will not be open on Saturday due to ongoing repairs with the system.
Florek added that 58 season passes were sold during the discount sale this weekend at the pool and netted more than $8,000.
Florek outlined the activity schedule for the pool during a council meeting in May. The schedule is as follows: 10 a.m.-noon will be for swim lessons, lap swim and adult swim and water aerobics/Zumba; from noon-5 p.m. will be open swim; from 5-7 p.m. will be for swim lessons, lap swim and adult swim and water aerobics/Zumba; 7-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday will be themed nights; the pool will only be open for scheduled, paid parties from 7-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Pool Manager Kristi Hudson was asked to speak about the state of the pool.
Hudson thanked the council for agreeing to allow the mural.
“I really do think it’s something that will shine,” she said. “I’m excited for the pool season to get started.”
Hudson also spoke about the number of people bought season passes.
“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who came looking for season passes and expressing interest in those extra activities that we’re adding this year,” she said.
Hudson said there were many people got their season passes just for the exercise classes that the pool will be offering.
In other business:
- Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell led a lengthy discussion about several of the vacant and dilapidated buildings in the downtown area.
Ferrell outlined the various health and safety hazards these buildings present for city residents and asked the council to consider ways to address the buildings.
After discussing the ways the city has attempted to and failed to get the owners of these buildings to address the state of their buildings, Mayor Bill Crusinberry asked the council if they would like to put a motion using a state statue to declare the building hazards so that the could tear them down on the agenda for the next council meeting. The council agreed that it should be put on the agenda for further discussion and possible action.
- The council approved providing the Save the Lorraine Foundation $50,000 in Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funds in a 4-3-1 vote. Wise, Florek and Alderman Steve Eyrich voted no, while Lawson, Ferrell, Aldermen Bob Porth and Joe Garrett voted yes and Alderman Kyle Richards abstained.
The funds will be used to put a new roof on the Lorraine Theatre.