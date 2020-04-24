Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) is announcing two new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The
individuals include a male in his 60’s and a female in her 30’s. Ford County has a total of eight confirmed cases, including one death. Two of the confirmed cases are associated with congregate living facilities. These numbers are accurate as of the release time. Public health officials continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information.
FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Governor Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order, which will be extended through May 30, 2020. COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to- person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes. Illinois Department of Public Health states that the spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Ford County COVID-19 Resource Sites
During this challenging time, it is important to have trustworthy information and resources. Therefore, we have created three COVID-19 pages on our website to provide information, updates and needed resources that provide support.
FCPHD COVID-19 Press Releases
https://fordcountyphd.org/covid-19/covid-19-press-releases
FCPHD Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Webpage
https://fordcountyphd.org/covid-19/covid-19
Information includes:
￼￼• Symptoms
• Guidance on wearing a mask
• How the virus spreads
• Preventative measures
• Travel recommendations
• Guidance for specific populations (e.g., businesses, funeral homes, restaurants)
• Mental health resources
• Printable flyers
• Testing and diagnosis
• What to do if you become ill
• Ford County COVID-19 Case Numbers
FCPHD COVID-19 Resources Webpage
https://fordcountyphd.org/covid-19/covid-19-resources
Information includes:
￼• Link to State of IL Executive Orders
• COVID-19 hotlines
• Financial assistance for individuals, families, and businesses
• Other resource links for parents and children
We ask that you follow our Facebook page for additional COVID-19 resources and updates. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.