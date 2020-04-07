The Iroquois County Public Health Department has confirmed one additional case of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an Iroquois County resident on April 5, 2020. Laboratory confirmed results for this individual were received today. They will remain in isolation per Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
At the time of this press release Iroquois County has seven individuals with laboratory confirmed cases:
Case 1: Male in his 50s
Case 2: Male in his 40s
Case 3: Male in his 20s
Case 4: Male in his 30s
Case 5: Female in her 60s
Case 6: Male in his 70s
Case 7: Male in his 40s
At this time we are not providing any additional details on these individuals.
Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.
It is important to remember that even though there have been confirmed cases, this is not cause for panic.
Please continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
Most importantly stay home if you are sick! If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for 7 days after your symptoms started and for 3 days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever reducing medications, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer). Avoid the emergency department and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness.
This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on our Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/
For general questions about COVID-19 (Coronavirus), call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.