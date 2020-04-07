The Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) announces a second confirmed positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The individual is a male in his 80s.
Public health officials are investigating and contacting all individuals who may have had exposure to the individual that tested positive for COVID-19. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information.
According to the FCPHD, “Thus far, 27 tests have been completed, with 15 negative test results and 10 test results pending. FCPHD can only report on the number of tests submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health State Lab. Testing through commercial labs is not required to be reported to FCPHD, however, we will be notified of any positive cases from IDPH State Lab or commercial labs. Please know, FCPHD will continue to keep Ford County communities informed of any new developments in the county.
FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Gov. Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order through April 30, 2020. COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to-person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes. Illinois Department of Public Health states that the spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. “We continue to ask that everyone do their part to help stop the spread of this virus by following the Stay at Home Order, practicing social distancing, and continuing preventive measures. Even though Ford County has two confirmed cases, please assume that COVID-19 is everywhere in our community,” stated Lana Sample, Public Health Administrator. As a reminder, preventive measures that you can take are: • Wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds • Clean frequently touched surfaces • Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue, dispose and wash hands • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth • Make sure to stay 6-10 feet away from others when in public If you have symptoms, please follow these guidelines: • Stay home except to get medical care. Call ahead before visiting your doctor’s office. • Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. Stay in a specific room and use a separate • bathroom, if available. • Avoid sharing personal household items • If available, wear a facemask when you are around other people • Monitor your symptoms. Call your health care provider if you have: o Fever, cough, trouble breathing, or other flu-like symptoms that are not better or are worsening after 24-48 hours. o Mild symptoms and are an older adult or have any of the chronic health conditions (cancer, immunosuppression, heart, lung, or kidney disease, and diabetes) “Thank you for those that continue to do their part to stop the spread of this virus and protect our vulnerable population. Ford County is a strong community and we will make it through together,” stated Sample. Please visit FCPHD’s website (www.fordcountyphd.org) and follow our Facebook page to get up-to-date COVID-19 information