Resources are available to Iroquois County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by county, state, and federal agencies.
Information
For updated information, visit the websites of the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) at the below links:
ICPHD: http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/covid-19-corona-virus/
IDPH: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Unemployment
People that are out of work due to COVID-19 may be eligible for unemployment benefits through the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). For more information, all 1 (800) 244-5631, or visit the link below:
https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/COVID-19-and-Unemployment-Benefits.aspx
Businesses
Through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), there is a downstate small business stabilization program and a hospitality emergency grant program that both provide grants to businesses. Also, Illinois DCEO has a small business emergency loan fund with low interest rates. These different programs can be found at the following link: www.illinois.gov/dceo. The federal Small Business Administration is also offering low-interest loans for businesses, which can be found at the following link: https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19
Childcare
Due to social distancing regulations, many daycares have closed. However, the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development is allowing some daycares to remain open subject to certain guidelines to serve essential workers. For more information on what those rules are, or what daycares are available, visit the link below:
https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD/Pages/COVID-19.aspx
Seniors
ICPHD is offering a program for individuals over the age of 60 to have basic supplies and groceries delivered to their home. To inquire, call Emily Shay, Director of Senior Services at 815-432-2483.
The Illinois Retail Merchant Association (IRMA) is maintaining a list of stores that have special shopping hours for seniors. This can be found at the following link: http://irma.org/covid-19-senior-shopping/
PPE Donations
There is an international shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Iroquois County is hosting a donation drive every Wednesday from 9 AM to 12 PM at the Iroquois County Youth Center, located at 114 North 3rd Street, Watseka, Illinois to gather necessary supplies for emergency responders and healthcare workers. Items will only be accepted if they are unopened and in the manufacturer’s original packaging. Call Iroquois County EMA with any questions at 815-432-6997.