Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) is announcing one new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), as of Monday. The individual is a female in her 50s.
Ford County has a total of 10 confirmed cases, including one death. Two of the confirmed cases are associated with congregate living facilities. These numbers are accurate as of the release time.
Public health officials continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information. FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Governor Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order, which has been extended through May 30. COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to-person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes. Illinois Department of Public Health states that the spread is through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Ford County COVID-19 Resource Site During this challenging time, it is important to have trustworthy information and resources. Therefore, we have created a COVID-19 page on our website to provide information, updates and needed resources that provide support. Please visit www.fordcountyphd.org to get access to the following: • Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) − Symptoms − Guidance on wearing a mask − How the virus spreads − Testing and diagnosis − Preventative measures − What to do if you become ill − Travel recommendations − COVID-19 and pets • COVID-19 resources − Link to State of IL Executive Orders − COVID-19 hotlines − Guidance for specific populations (e.g., businesses, funeral homes, restaurants) − Financial assistance for individuals, families, − and businesses − Mental health resources − COVID-19 community-based testing sites − Printable flyers − Other resource links for parents and children • FCPHD press releases • Ford County confirmed case numbers We ask that you follow our Facebook page for additional COVID-19 resources and updates. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.