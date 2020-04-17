Ford County, IL Daily COVID-19 Update Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) is announcing one additional case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The individual is a male. The age of the male is not available at the time of this press release.
Ford County now has a total of five confirmed cases, with one of those cases deceased. These numbers are accurate as of the release time.
Public health officials continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information.
FCPHD continues to encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Governor Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order through April 30, 2020.
COVID-19 appears to spread from person-to-person mainly with close contact (less than 6 feet), but may also be spread by a surface that has the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose, or possibly one’s eyes.
“We ask that if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home and self-isolate. By doing this, you help protect others from unnecessary exposure,” stated Lana Sample, Public Health Administrator.
Ford County COVID-19 Resource Sites During this challenging time, it is important to have trustworthy information and resources.
Therefore, we have created two COVID-19 pages on our website to provide information, updates and needed resources that provide support.
FCPHD COVID-19 Press Releases https://fordcountyphd.org/news-and-press/covid-19-press-releases
FCPHD Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Webpage https://fordcountyphd.org/news-and-press/covid-19
Information includes: • Symptoms • Guidance on wearing a mask • How the virus spreads • Testing and diagnosis • Preventative measures • What to do if you become ill • Travel recommendations • Ford County COVID-19 Case Numbers FCPHD COVID-19
Resources Webpage https://fordcountyphd.org/news-and-press/covid-19-resources Information includes: • State of IL Executive Orders • COVID-19 hotlines • Guidance for specific populations (e.g., businesses, funeral homes, restaurants) • Printable Flyers • Mental health resources • Other resource links specific to parents and children •
Financial assistance for individuals, families, and businesses We also advise following our Facebook page to get the most up to date COVID-19 information for Ford County. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.