Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.