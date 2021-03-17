The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers soccer team hosted Iroquois West on Thursday and fell to the Raiders 3-0.
Derek Drayer saved 17 of the 20 shots the Raiders fired his way.
The Raiders scored with 28:36 left in the first half when Santiago Andrade was able to make a great shot. Just under two minutes left in the first half the Raiders broke things open when Lucas Alvarez scored on a pass from Conner Price. Less than a minute later the Raiders Lucas Alvarez was able to score his second goal of the game.
The Cornjerkers were set to take on St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, but the game was canceled due to weather. They were back in action on their home field Tuesday when they faced Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin defeated the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers 5-0 Tuesday night.
Haydon Rice got the Blue Devils on the board with 29:05 left in the first half. Keanu King scored to make it 2-0 with 14:32 left in the half. The third goal of the night was an own goal by the Cornjerkers as the ball hit off a defensive man and the ball rolled just across the goal line. The Blue Devils scored one more time before half with Brett Meidel scored with the assist going to Trystn Turner.
The Blue Devils scored their fifth goal of the night when Turner had an unassisted goal four minutes into the second half.
Derek Drayer had 16 saves and Freshman Owen Root saved all five shots by the Blue Devils.
Cornjerkers are 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
The Cornjerkers will be home this Thursday against Georgetown-Ridgfarm-Westville at 4:30 p.m.