The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong Cornjerkers took home a big win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Saturday in Hoopeston.
The Cornjerkers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, putting up 27 points on the scoreboard while holding GRFC scoreless.
They repeated this performance in the second quarter and went into the second half leading 54-0.
This was all the offense the Cornjerkers needed.
GRFC would put 14 points on the scoreboard in the second half, but couldn’t put a dent Hoopeston Area/Armstrong’s lead.
The Cornjerkers picked up the 54-14 win over GRFC.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong showed their strength on the ground during the game.
Abel Colunga had a big game with 13 carries for 202 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Hunter Cannon had two carries for 88 rushing yards and one touchdown. Angel Zamora had six carries for 54 rushing yards and one touchdown. Anthony Zamora had four carries for 50 yards and one touchdown. Raymon Jones had five carries for 33 rushing yards. Sam Champs had one carry for 20 yards and one touchdown. Ayden Larkin had three carries for two rushing yards. Brady had one carry for negative yardage.
Anthony Zamora had two completions on five attempts for 33 passing yards during the game. He had one passing touchdown. Brady Linares had no completions on one attempt.
Sam Champs had one reception for 22 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Cannon had one reception for 11 yards and one touchdown.
Abel Colunga had seven solo tackles and one assist. Angel Zamora had six solo tackles and 10 assists. Hunter Cannon had four solo tackles and one assist. Collin Young had three solo tackles and eight assists. Raymon Jones had four solo tackles and five assists. Sam Champs had one solo tackle and three assists. Anthony Zamora had one solo tackle and one assist. Arias Cipra had one solo tackle and three assists. Cameron Coffey had one solo tackle. Ashton Birch had one solo tackle and three assists.
Anthony Zamora and Collin Young each had one sack during the game.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong’s season record stands at 3-3.
The Cornjerkers will next take on Oakwood on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.