Hoopeston Area picked up a close victory over Salt Fork Monday on the road.
The Cornjerkers defeated Salt Fork 5-4 with Derek Drayer picking up the win on the mound with a complete game. Drayer threw four strikeouts and gave up one earned run during the game.
Drayer went two for four at the plat with one RBI.
Mason Rush went one for three at the plate and had one RBI.
The Cornjerkers were back in action Tuesday when they traveled to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
BHRA defeated Hoopeston Area 8-2.
Pitcher Ryker Small took the loss for Hoopeston Area.
Small went 2-3 for three at the plate.
Keegan Field and Grant Morgan also went two for three.
The Cornjerkers were set to take on Donovan May 13 and will travel to Milford Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game and Champaign Central on Saturday for a 10 a.m. game. They will visit Armstrong-Potomac May 17 for a 4:30 p.m. game.