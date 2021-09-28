The Cornjerkers soccer team was looking to increase their lead in the Vermilion Valley Soccer Standings between themselves and Oakwood/Salt-Fork after the Cornjerkers defeated the Comets early in the season the Oakwood/Salt Fork defeated the Cornjerkers in the Cornjerker Classic.
The Comets scored first within less than eight minutes into the game when Senior Carlie Thompson scored from Freshman Saul Carrillo to make the game 1-0.
After the Comets goal goalie Derek Drayer who had ten saves on the night along with a very good defense shut down the Cometes offense. Isaias Diaz tied the game up on a rebound to tie the game up with 24:36 left in the first half.
Second half the Cornjerkers scored seven minutes into the half when Talen Gredy found Senior Ben Brown for the game winning goal. Senior Kayden Wallace finished the game up with a rebound to make the score 3-0 with eight minutes left.
The 3-0 victory put the Cornjerkers in the driver's seat to win the Vermilion Valley Conference as they sit 9-0 in conference play and 13-4-1 overall.
Hoopeston Area hosted Blue Ridge DeLand-Weldon Monday night and the Cornjerkers scored less than ninety seconds into the game to take an early lead when Isaias Diaz scored from Talen Gredy. Ben Brown scored on a throw-in fromNick Hofer who had three assists on the night to put Hoopeston Area up 2-0. The Cornjerkers went into the half-time with a 4-0 with goals from Kamerin Cade and Gredy.
In the second half Kamerin Cade made the score 5-0 with twenty-three minutes on a rebound. Eight minutes later Diaz got his second goal on the night on a rebound to round out the scoring making the final score 6-0. Derek Drayer earned his third win of the year saving all three shots in earning a shut-out.
Hoopeston Area fell to Fisher Gibson City 2-1. Fisher jumped out to a 1-0 lead with twenty minutes when Jacob Chittick with the assist going to Ben Thompson.
Fisher Gibson City made the score 2-0 when the Cornjerkers were called for a penalty that led to the Bunnies having a penalty kick. Phillip Littel was able to beat Drayer to the left corner. The Cornjerkers fought to cut the Bunnies lead in half when Diaz scored with twenty-two minutes left. Cornjerkers had some great opportunities late but was not able to tie things up. Derek Drayer had nine saves.
The Cornjerkers record sits at 15-5-1 overall. The Cornjerkers will jump back into conference game Thursday at home against Danville Schlarman. The JV team improved to 3-0 with a 2-0 victory.