The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers baseball team took on Lexington April 24.
Hoopeston Area defeated Lexington 11-4.
Pitcher Derek Drayer recorded the win for Hoopeston Area with five innings pitched, eight strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.
Drayer helped his team at the plate as well, going three for four with three RBI.
Grant Morgan went one for three with two RBI.
Ben Brown went two for four with one RBI.
Nick Hofer went two for three at the plate.
Hoopeston Area wasn’t as fortunate with their next outing when they faced Unity April 26.
Unity defeated Hoopeston Area 11-1.
Pitcher Hunter Cannon took the loss on the mound for the Cornjerkers.
Ben Brown went one for two at the plate.
Hoopeston Area took on Fisher the following day and came up short, losing 13-10.
Pitcher Ryker Small took the loss for the Cornjerkers.
Nick Hofer went two for four at the plate with four RBI.
Ben Brown went one for two with two RBI.