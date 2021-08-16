BOURBONNAIS, ILLINOIS — The Silhouettes will perform For Our Kids benefiting local families served by Child Network, according to information provided.
The concert will be Aug. 20 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Concert is from 6:30-8 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
There will be an evening of family events, split the pot raffle and entertainment. A freewill donation will be taken. All of the proceeds will directly benefit Child Network. Donations are also accepted at www.ChildNetwork.org.
For more information call 815-936-7372. Child Network is a non-profit agency working in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to improve the response to child abuse and to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system.