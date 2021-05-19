KENTLAND, Ind. — A discussion about dogs running loose around town was held at the Kentland Town Council meeting on May 12.
Resident Mark Horvatich spoke to the council about the increased problem he has seen as he walks around the town.
“I have almost been attacked a few times and I had to go buy some mace and even had to mace a few dogs,” said Horvatich. “I am asking the town to enforce its leash laws. It is almost to the point of getting a gun and doing something about it. There are a number of people who are clearly abusing the law and I am quite angry about it.
Council President Mike Rowe, who is also a detective for the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, informed Horvatich that he probably shouldn’t go get a gun to take matters into his own hands.
Horvatich replied that he was just trying to make a point.
Town Marshal Julian Elson directed Horvatich to call the dispatch center anytime there is an issue with a dog, and a set up a meeting with him to discuss problem areas in the town.
“My major concern is the increasing amount of small children in town that may get hurt by one of these dogs,” added Horvatich.
In other news, the council approved a $2,000 founding request from the Opportunity Zone Task Force to pay the Purdue Center for Regional Development to do a housing study for the town that would show the current and future needs.