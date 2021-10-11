Dear Editor:
Last January, as the “Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery” event committee sat down to begin planning this year’s walk, I was excited to learn the focus would be on Hickory Hill — the area of the cemetery where many of the founding fathers of our community lay at rest.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, the goal was to educate, entertain and inspire our public by sharing the struggles and innovations of our forefathers — from an 1812 soldier to a mother and her blind and crippled child and others — with an outdoor theatrical presentation in beautiful Weston Cemetery. Our hope is that we succeeded.
Many thanks go to our 2021 sponsors, including Alliance Bank, Beaver & Beaver P.C., Brown’s Garden & Floral Shoppe, Chasing the Past Genealogical Services, eMbers Venue & Station, Jasper County Tourism Commission, Jasper Newton Foundation, Rensselaer Monument Inc., and Steinke Funeral Home.
Special thanks go to Jasper County Public Library for assisting in our research. And, we would also like to thank Rensselaer Printco, Jordans, WLQI/WRIN Brothers Broadcasting, and the Rensselaer Republican for helping promote our walk.
To all who attended “Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery” Walk event, thank you for coming and we’ll see you next year on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Linda Buschman,
Vice President, Jasper County Historical Society