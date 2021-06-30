This weekend, many groups of families and friends will gather to enjoy summer fun, grill hotdogs and hamburgers, and light up the sky with Fourth of July fireworks.
Sometimes in the midst of all the fun, however, we gloss right over the true significance of the day and the sacrifices that define it.
If we’re wise, we remember that our freedom was – and is still – purchased in the name of opportunity. Two hundred and forty-five years haven’t changed that commitment.
Opportunity is everywhere. It doesn’t have borders and it never grows old. It is a legacy to create and share. It, indeed, is the foundation of your Community Foundation of White County.
Community foundations provide an opportunity for people to make a lasting difference in their community. Foundations are built on the belief that community strength and commitment lies within communities – that people are committed to making their communities the very best they can be and that they themselves are the best resource for recognizing and answering community needs and opportunities.
Community foundations, like our founding fathers, are in this for the long haul. By establishing funds within our foundation, many donors have made a perpetual commitment to their community. They have created a legacy that will continue to touch lives 25 and 50 and more years from now.
Donations to your Community Foundation of White County, whether large or small, help build a legacy of opportunity. They help create and share a positive, supportive and visionary community for growth. They help answer today’s needs and tomorrow’s dreams.
As you sit by the lake or watch the fireworks displays, I hope you take a quiet moment to yourself to reflect upon the opportunities that have been created for you through someone else’s sacrifice or generosity. I hope you marvel at their expansiveness, express your gratitude, and consider what kind of legacy you want to leave.
Remember that you always have an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. It may be your neighbor, or it may be someone you don’t even know.
If making a difference in your community is important to you, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.