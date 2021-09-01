A spirit of giving and philanthropy may be an important part of your life, but what’s the best way to pass that along to the next generation?
Several years ago, in my early days at the Community Foundation, I attended a workshop on effectively including “active philanthropy” in the set of values we pass along to our children.
Particularly in a world often consumed with acquiring the newest gadget and/or a “what’s in it for me?” attitude, a committed spirit of giving isn’t a fundamental way of life for a lot of people. Thus, how can we expect it to be a natural instinct or regular practice for our children?
Rather than a detached “we all have an opportunity to be good people” or “it’s the right thing to do” approach, one of the speakers employed a very hands-on, visible practice with his children. The rewards had been far greater than he even imagined.
Each child had age-appropriate chores around the house (a good lesson in and of itself), and at the end of the week, when allowance was distributed, each child brought his or her three cleaned-out peanut butter jars to the kitchen table. Each jar was labeled: one available for spending, one for savings, and one for charity.
The first jar to be filled was for charity. A minimum of 10% was to be placed in that jar. At the end of the year, or for a birthday or other special day, the child was allowed to choose what organization would receive the money.
Yes, the money was exciting – but even more exciting and valuable were the discussions around the child’s interests and the subsequent visit to the chosen recipient agency or agencies. Hands-on giving. Personal connections. Life experiences building the foundation for a lifetime of focused philanthropy.
Into the savings jar went 25% of the child’s allowance – or more, if they so chose, which seemed to happen as children began realizing that conscientious saving provided a path for purchasing special items or planning for a more secure future, such as college.
The remainder was available for spending.
Yes, that took some planning on the parents’ part, since dividing a child’s allowance three ways required exact change – but the visual lesson was well worth the effort.
The children became much more conscious of how money really works, and the “giving” experiences became more powerful than the speaker had ever imagined.
These young children became donors. They also became grant-makers, learning some of the most fundamental lessons of responsible and effective grant-making: researching what an agency does, how it accomplishes its mission, and how it uses its donors’ gifts. By delivering their gifts personally, they gained an up-close-and-personal experience that would help shape a lifetime.
Three jars. Invaluable life lessons.