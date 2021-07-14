I don’t know about you, but one of the things I always look forward to each summer is the White County 4-H Fair.
I love to wander through the exhibitors’ buildings, the livestock barns, the commercial tents, and down the boardwalk where I always run into people I haven’t seen in a long time.
Last year, due to COVID-19, our county fair didn’t happen. Those feel-good, community experiences didn’t get to happen the way they have for decades upon decades.
But this year, those can happen again!
Kudos and cheers to the Ag Association board members and White County Purdue Extension staff who have had to make some challenging decisions while designing ways to help keep 4-H’ers, families, leaders and the public safe and conscious of threats still posed by the pandemic while still providing creative and valuable learning opportunities for hundreds of dedicated 4-H participants and volunteers.
If you love 4-H, you have an ongoing opportunity to help it thrive and grow.
Did you know that there is a White County 4-H Fund at your Community Foundation?
In 2001, a White County couple (who met at the fairgrounds) stepped forward to establish the “White County 4-H Fund” within our Community Foundation. They established the fund to provide perpetual support to the White County Agricultural Association, the legal entity for the White County 4-H program.
Through this endowment, their love of 4-H and the White County Fair will be alive 10, 25 and 50 years from now. This couple’s initial contribution, along with others that 4-H’ers and others have made along the way, will continue to positively impact our White County’s 4-H program and our county fair.
How can you contribute? If you’re proud of your 4-H’er, make a donation in his or her honor! 4-H’ers who sell livestock can donate a portion of their proceeds to the 4-H fund. 4-H clubs might consider an annual gift to the fund. Memorial gifts are a very special way to remember someone who has made a difference in our community, particularly if they were involved with agriculture, 4-H, or the fair in any way.
If a little part of your heart is tied to our White County 4-H Fair, you can make a difference in its future. A donation of any size can be added to the White County 4-H Fund (or to any other fund within the foundation). All checks should be made out to the Community Foundation of White County, noting 4-H Fund in the memo line.
Congratulations – and thanks – to all 4-H’ers and fair volunteers! Together with those whose vision supports the 4-H Fund, you are making a real difference in our community.
For more information about your Community Foundation, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.