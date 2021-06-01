For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer, celebrated with family gatherings, parties with friends, first boat rides and fireworks.
Often, however, the true significance of Memorial Day gets lost in the revelry and relaxation of a long weekend.
Memorial Day is a day to remember.
It is a day to remember those men and women who fought and died so that we can live freely. It is a day to remember those who wear the uniform today, seeking to preserve the freedom we too often take for granted.
It is a day to say “thank you.”
It is a day to remember our families and the sacrifices our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents made on our behalf.
It is a day to say “thank you.”
It is a day to remember those who work every day to strengthen our community – to make it safe, help it grow, and make it a wonderful place to work, play and raise a family.
It is a day to say “thank you.”
Every Memorial Day, I believe, offers each of us an opportunity to reflect and consider our own commitment and legacy: what am I doing to strengthen my community? am I using my time, talents, and treasure to the best of my ability? what am I willing to sacrifice to make the world a better place?
Community foundations bear little, if any, resemblance to the military. However, just as the military does for those who choose to serve, community foundations offer a range of opportunities for people to make a very real difference in the world. The passion and commitment that drives community foundation donors is strong, viable, and long-lasting.
The impact of permanent funds supported or created by donors in 2021 still will be felt 25 and 50 years from now: grants to benefit the community will be awarded annually from the fund, touching lives forever.
On this Memorial Day, I hope each of us took time to think of and thank all who serve and have served our country in uniform. We also need to thank every citizen who believes in and serves our community. Working together, we can strengthen our world and make it a better place.
For information about your Community Foundation of White County and ways that you can help make a difference, check out www.cfwhitecounty.org or contact me at 584-583-6911.