MONTICELLO – Seven White County organizations have collectively been awarded more than $25,000 by the Community Foundation of White County to help those groups continue providing services and programs.
It’s part of the CFWC’s Spring 2021 Community Grants cycle.
All told, nine groups received grants. Two groups are located outside the area but either provide services or work with groups within the county.
“Each of our foundation grants is a gift of dollars, but more much importantly, represents a true partnership with people and organizations committed to strengthening our community,” CFWC Director Leslie Goss stated in a press release. “Every grant cycle reveals inspiring things happening in our White County community, and we are honored to be a part of them.”
The Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America received the lion’s share of the grant funding, receiving $6,100 to “support long-overdue” renovation of the ranger’s cabin at Camp Buffalo, 9400 N. Boy Scout Road, Monticello.
Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center, of Brookston, was awarded $5,000 to fund a “strategic planning initiative led by a professional facilitator.” The horse-riding facility, founded in 2007, provides therapeutic riding services for people of all ages with disabilities as well as youth facing difficult life challenges.
The Honey Creek Volunteer Fire Department will receive $3,420 to purchase specially designed grain bin rescue equipment – the first of its type in White County.
The Wolcott Community Public Library will get $2,734 to create a new space for younger readers. The grant comes on the heels of a previous grant aided the library in building a space for its teenage demographic.
Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) received $2,000 to purchase new Christmas lights. The current lights are about 30 years old.
“This is a large and expensive project, but the time has come,” Goss said of the SOMA grant.
Also getting $2,000 is Bauer Family Resources, a Lafayette-based non-profit that provides youth and family services in a seven-county area – including White – for a billboard campaign to increase awareness of its available resources and employment opportunities.
The Boys & Girls Club of White County is getting $1,718 to buy First-Aid supplies for its 200-plus-per-day students who attend the club.
Servants at Work Inc., an Indianapolis-based volunteer organization that partners with Frontier and Monticello Rotary International clubs, will receive $1,500 to help build handicapped ramps in White County.
And the City of Monticello’s Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA will get $575 to fund an “In Our Own Voice” community presentation by the National Alliance for Mental Illness.
“CFWC is thrilled to partner with these wonderful organizations to create opportunities that strengthen and enhance the quality of life we all treasure in this place we call home,” Goss stated.
Dollars are made possible by general donations to the foundation placed into its Community Grants Fund, as well as by disbursements from other discretionary (unrestricted) funds created by donors. Grants are awarded through a process that includes an application, review by a Grants Committee, and approval by the Governing Council.
In 2020, CFWC awarded more than $65,000 in community grants and more than $260,000 in total from its many funds.