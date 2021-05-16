MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County is pleased to announce its Summer 2021 Community Grants cycle.
A total of $25,000 is available in this cycle. Grant applications are due into the foundation office by July 16 and will be announced in early August.
“Last year, your Community Foundation awarded over $65,000 in community grants cycles, and this spring we awarded $25,047 to benefit a wide variety of initiatives throughout White County,” said CFWC Director Leslie Goss. “All of these grants were made possible by everyday donors, people just like you and me who want to see good things happen in our community.
“Over the years, community grants have funded projects to support the arts, healthcare, historic preservation and educational initiatives, to name just a few of the many areas in which our generous donors have been able to impact their community.”
Charitable 501©3 organizations that serve White County are eligible to apply.
“The Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening and transforming White County through philanthropy. What a privilege it is to put our donors’ gifts to use in our own community! Every gift to the Foundation’s Community Grants Fund, of whatever size, helps support these grant initiatives our community – enriching programs that touch peoples’ lives.”
Grant application packets are available at the Community Foundation office, 1001 Airport Rd., Monticello, on the website www.cfwhitecounty.org, or by calling 574-583-6911.