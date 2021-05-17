The business of a community foundation is to manage donors’ funds to benefit the community. If ever there’s a time of year when that’s most evident, it is now.
Following our announcement of Spring Grant awards totaling over $25,000, we are opening our Summer Grants Cycle, during which we will award another $25,000 to nonprofits for support of projects and services that enhance quality of life for White County residents.
During the next few weeks, 48 scholarships will be handed out to seniors graduating from our four school corporations plus two schools outside of our boundaries.
White County’s newest Lilly Endowment Community Scholar, Natalie Rodriguez, will graduate from high school and ready herself for new chapters at IU Kokomo.
The Community Foundation’s 2020 Annual Report, packed with news of exciting things that happened in our community last year (yes, even in our COVID world.) is at the printer and will be distributed and available within the next month.
How is this possible? Because people like you donate to and create endowment funds within the Community Foundation of White County. Many of you have chosen CFWC as your vehicle of choice for charitable giving in our community – and it is making a big difference.
And because funds at the foundation are permanently endowed, your donations will continue to make a difference far into the future. The investment you make now still will be touching lives 25 years from now … and 25 years after that.
When you see upcoming press about CFWC’s most recent awards of grants and scholarships, please take time to read about some of the wonderful people and exciting things that are happening in our community. Congratulate and thank the recipients for all the hard work they do to make White County such a special place. Then commit to doing your part to build a legacy and ensure a future full of opportunity for your community. Y
our Community Foundation of White County is ready and willing to be your partner.
For more information about your Community Foundation, or to receive a copy of our newest annual report when it becomes available, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org. Also check us out on Facebook.