The Olympic flame is lit in Tokyo, and for these several days, it is lighting up the world.
Hope, joy, frustration, exhilaration, disappointment, and pride. It’s all part of the wonder and passion of the Olympics.
Every four years, the best athletes in the world create a very special community. Full of talent, that community is creative, dedicated and energized. It is steadfast in its support of each other and the greater good. It is a special place supported by many special people.
Despite all the adjustments forced by the pandemic, Tokyo has become a microcosm of every community around the world, including White County. Though we don’t have an Olympic stadium or the glitz that comes with Olympic festivities, we, too, have a community full of talent, creativity, dedication and energy.
“Passion lives here!” (the motto of the London Olympics) and we are going for the gold!
Your Community Foundation of White County offers unique opportunities for you to share your best — a way for you to put your passions to work for your community, both today and tomorrow. Like the Olympics, your Community Foundation will be here for a long, long time, positively impacting our community, providing support and inspiration to our “athletes.”
Whether your passions are centered in the arts, education, economic and community development, or many other charitable issues, partnering with your Community Foundation of White County helps build a stronger team – one that is ready to reach for the gold and make White County an even better place in which to live.
In the beginning, and today, the Olympics bring together the best of the best to challenge and inspire the best in all of us. Your Community Foundation was created to share that same inspiration.
Every individual and every team in the Olympics is backed by thousands of supporters. Likewise, your Community Foundation is backed by hundreds of people who believe in their community and their ability to make a difference in that community. You, too, can join the team! Contact Director Leslie Goss at 574-583-6911, check out our Facebook page, or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org for more information.